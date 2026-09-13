Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: Texas steals a win as other favorites fall flat in Week 2 action

SALT LAKE CITY — Who doesn't love college football?

We're two weeks into the season and we've already had an entertaining start to the year, with more uncertainty coming down the road. A handful of teams who didn't look so good in Week 1 bounced back and brought chaos to the party.

Then there were some national championship contenders who didn't look the part in Week 2 and fell flat. And though we're learning a bit more about teams, there's still so much more to digest and understand.

Let's give it a shot at ranking them ...

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press that will be counted in the consensus rankings that will be released Sunday afternoon.

1. Texas

Admittedly, I don't love having Texas at No. 1. For much of the game, it felt like a 40-point deficit as Arch Manning attempted to give Texas life while his receivers actively tried to sabotage the effort. And then with the flip of a switch it all changed. I'm still not sure how Ryan Day fumbled a double-digit lead, but Steve Sarkisian and his Texas squad stayed strong.

This is a weak No. 1 in my book (with potential for it to be more solidified in the coming weeks), but I'm rewarding a win over my previous No. 1 team this week.

2. LSU

Things didn't look so great for LSU at the halftime break with a 3-point lead to Louisiana Tech, but a second-half turnaround lifted the Tigers to a dominant win over an in-state foe. As I've said previously, consistency will be key for LSU, but they've shown they can flip a switch when needed. But is that sustainable?

3. Notre Dame

A 52-0 drubbing of Rice doesn't necessarily answer any questions about Notre Dame, but it doesn't hurt, either. If anything, it's a good, consistent showing against a lesser opponent after a win over Wisconsin last week. The Fighting Irish started hot with 42 points in the first half.

4. Miami

Florida A&M never stood a chance in a 70-point loss. We move on ...

5. Georgia

A 50-point win over Western Kentucky against a bottom-tier FBS team is pretty solid, but the resume is lacking so far. At the very least, Kirby Smart isn't starting slow this season. No. 5 is likely too low for the Bulldogs, but the teams above have "better" wins so far.

6. Indiana

Another week, another inferior opponent for the reigning national champs. They're still pretty good if anyone is wondering.

7. Ohio State

There are moments where Ryan Day looks like a brilliant coach, and then there's the Texas game. Riding a double-digit advantage and all the momentum, everything flipped in an instant and suddenly Ohio State was fighting for its life. The Buckeyes still feature one of the best teams out there, but the decision-making left much to be desired Saturday night.

8. Ole Miss

We're not going to dissect a blowout win over Charlotte. But Ole Miss is still pretty good.

9. Texas A&M

In a tight contest with Arizona State, the Aggies reeled off 24 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a dominant win. It appears Texas A&M is legit, but a Week 2 game against the Sun Devils doesn't tell the full picture. Either way, it's an encouraging sign.

10. Alabama

We'll round out the top 10 with Alabama, who went into a hostile environment and came out with a convincing win against a fellow SEC program. The first half was a tight battle against Kentucky, but Alabama flexed its muscle in the second half to leave no doubt. The Crimson Tide might be under ranked here, but there's plenty of time to shake everything out.

In consideration (alphabetical): Auburn, Florida, Houston, Kansas State, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Washington, Western Michigan

If you can't see my full ballot below, click here.

Think you can do better? Create your own Top 25 ballot with the KSL Sports Fan Top 25 poll here.