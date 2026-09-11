Self-compassion is not weakness. 3 ways to help kids build this skill

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SALT LAKE CITY — Self-compassion is one of those phrases thrown around in therapy chats, but Ginger Healy said it's an important skill for kids to learn, and it deserves a place in parenting circles, too.
Benefits of Self-Compassion in Kids
- Reduces Stress
- Strengthens Emotional Regulation
- Builds Resilience
- Helps Navigate Disappointment
- Helps Manage Conflict & Challenges
Myth #1: Self-Compassion Makes Kids Lazy
Myth #2: Self-Compassion Is Weakness or Self-Pity
3 Ways to Help Kids Build Self-Compassion Skills
Normalize Mistakes
Teach Children to Notice Their Feelings WIthout Judgement
Help Children Build Supportive Self-Talk
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