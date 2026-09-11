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Self-compassion is not weakness. 3 ways to help kids build this skill

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 11, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

 
Ginger Healy said self-compassion is an important skill for kids to learn.

Ginger Healy said self-compassion is an important skill for kids to learn. (stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Self-compassion is one of those phrases thrown around in therapy chats, but Ginger Healy said it's an important skill for kids to learn, and it deserves a place in parenting circles, too.

Benefits of Self-Compassion in Kids

  • Reduces Stress
  • Strengthens Emotional Regulation
  • Builds Resilience
  • Helps Navigate Disappointment
  • Helps Manage Conflict & Challenges

Myth #1: Self-Compassion Makes Kids Lazy

Myth #2: Self-Compassion Is Weakness or Self-Pity

3 Ways to Help Kids Build Self-Compassion Skills

Normalize Mistakes

Teach Children to Notice Their Feelings WIthout Judgement

Help Children Build Supportive Self-Talk

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