Norway's Princess Astrid dies, aged 94, two days after king's funeral

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OSLO, Sept 11 — Norway's ​Princess Astrid, an older sister of the ‌late King Harald, died ⁠on Friday ​at the ⁠age of ‌94, the ‌royal palace said in ⁠a ⁠statement.

Astrid's brother Harald died last month, aged 89, after more than 35 years on ‌the ​throne, and the princess made her last public appearance at his funeral on Wednesday.

"Throughout her long life, ​Princess Astrid ‌represented ‌the Royal ⁠House in a warm and dutiful manner," King Haakon ‌VIII said in ​the ‌statement.

(Reporting by ⁠Terje ​Solsvik; Editing by Toby ​Chopra)