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There are new scams you need to watch out for. Here's an event that can help...

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 10, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

 
Scammers are getting smarter, and with artificial intelligence making it easier to create convincing calls, messages and even videos, it can be harder than ever to know what's real.

Scammers are getting smarter, and with artificial intelligence making it easier to create convincing calls, messages and even videos, it can be harder than ever to know what's real. (Liubomir - stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Scammers are getting smarter, and with artificial intelligence making it easier to create convincing calls, messages and even videos, it can be harder than ever to know what's real. AARP Utah is helping people get ahead of the latest scams and protect themselves before they become a victim.

Outreach Director Darren Hotton shared some of the new tactics people should be watching for and how to avoid them.

For more information, visit aarp.org/utahscamjam.

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Lauren Tippetts

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