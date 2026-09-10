Bodø/Glimt visits Bayern Munich and upstart Como makes its Champions League debut

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 10, 2026 at 4:18 a.m.

 
FC Bayern Munich's Harry Kane attends a team training session a day before their group stage Champions League soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodø/Glimt, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

FC Bayern Munich's Harry Kane attends a team training session a day before their group stage Champions League soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bodø/Glimt, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

LONDON — Six-time winner Bayern Munich hosts last season's surprise package Bodø/Glimt and upstart Como makes its debut against Leipzig in the Champions League on Thursday.

Bodø/Glimt is coming off a run to the last 16 that included victories over Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. The tiny Norwegian club has already come through two rounds of qualifying to reach the league phase again.

With 14 goals in 13 matches last season, Bayern striker Harry Kane finished second only to Kylian Mbappé (15) in last season's scoring chart. Bayern was eliminated by eventual champion Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

Cesc Fabregas' Como finished fourth ahead of Juventus and AC Milan last season to claim Serie A's final Champions League spot with a high-pressing brand of soccer that is uncommon in Italy.

Having played in the fourth division of Italian soccer just seven years ago, it's the first time in Como's 119-year history that it has qualified for a continental competition.

Also, three-time winner Manchester United marks its Champions League return after two years out by hosting Azerbaijani debutant Sabah, which came through three rounds of qualifying and a playoff to make it this far.

In the early kickoffs at 6:45 p.m. (1645 GMT) in Central Europe, Serie A leader Roma visits Fenerbahce and PSV Eindhoven hosts Shakhtar Donetsk.

Slavia Prague plays Lens in the other late match at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT).

___

See AP's full soccer coverage here

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  