Runners carrying American flags from Boston to NYC to 'reclaim the route' of 9/11 flights

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

BOSTON — Two American flags are being carried from Boston to Ground Zero in New York City to remember the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terror attacks 25 years ago.

Relay for America's 227-mile journey will consist of runners from all over the country taking turns carrying the two flags from start to finish. They huddled in the Boston Public Garden Wednesday night, just steps away from one of the city's 9/11 memorials.

The two flags represent the two flights that took off from Boston Logan Airport on the morning of the attacks. The course is designed to "reclaim the route" they took to New York.

"The whole purpose of having the flag never stop moving is to show we are never going to forget, and we are always carrying the baton," said Relay for America founder Joe Nail. "I think a lot of people only think about New York City or Washington, D.C., but it's important to remember that many of the folks who were lost, especially on those first two planes, actually lived and worked here in Boston. So, that is our whole mission. We want to make sure, especially for the next generation, that we are never forgetting."

The course is full of symbolism. It is split into 25 legs, to mark the years since the attacks. Each leg is 9.11 miles to honor the date America changed forever.

Andrew Van Singel flew from Chicago for the event. He will run three legs of this relay, including the final one into Manhattan, on the morning of Sept. 11.

"I know exactly where I was when it happened," said Van Singel. "It was just very surreal. It's crazy to think it's been 25 years since it's happened. Never forget was just a phrase that was ubiquitous with 9/11 and over the years you stopped hearing that. I think it's really important to acknowledge the sacrifice of the first responders and the people that lost their lives on that day."

The relay will move continuously until it reaches Manhattan.