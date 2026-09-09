The statewide effort hoping to raise millions of dollars to help youth sports programs

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SALT LAKE CITY — Sports can teach lessons that last a lifetime, but for many Utah families, rising costs are making it harder for kids to get in the game. A new statewide effort hopes to change that by raising millions of dollars to help youth sports programs and remove barriers to participation across Utah.

Michelle Smith, the President of Miller Sports and Entertainment, shared details about Utah Youth Sports Giving Day.

For more information, visit utahyouthsportsgivingday.com.