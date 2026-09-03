Hugh Jackman aims to buy into soccer club Norwich that's a division rival of Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

LONDON — Hugh Jackman wants to joins his fellow Hollywood star and friend Ryan Reynolds in owning part of a soccer club in the English leagues.

Jackman has long been a fan of Norwich, his mother's home city in the east of England. The Wolverine star was asked in an interview broadcast on Thursday if he would like to "buy a bit" of the club which is majority owned by Mark Attanasio, the Milwaukee Brewers principal owner.

"I'm very, very interested in talking about it right now," he told British broadcaster TalkSport while promoting his new movie, "The Death of Robin Hood."

"You're the first one to know that. There's a little exclusive," Jackman said when asked if he would "follow suit" with Reynolds, who put Wrexham on the global soccer and culture map after buying the club with Rob Mac in 2021.

Norwich and Wrexham are now rivals in the English second-tier Championship, though Jackman's team has the more illustrious history. Norwich last played in the Premier League four years ago, and had perhaps its finest moment in 1993 eliminating German power Bayern Munich in the old UEFA Cup.

"Good on Ryan, you do your thing, I'm all about the Canaries," Jackman said, citing Norwich's nickname linked to the team's distinctive yellow and green uniform.

Norwich and Wrexham both are expected to be contenders this season to earn promotion to the Premier League, the world's most valuable club soccer competition.

"I think it's an exciting team and it's going to be an exciting year," Jackman said, praising Norwich's turnaround since hiring Belgian coach Philippe Clement last November.

___

See AP's full soccer coverage here