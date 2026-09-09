Two seriously injured in explosion at hydroelectric plant in Switzerland

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ZURICH, Sept 9 — Two people were seriously injured on Wednesday morning after an explosion at a hydroelectric power station in southern Switzerland, local authorities said.
The workplace accident occurred in the village of Piotta, police in the canton of Ticino said.
Police, firefighters and emergency responders are at the scene and the causes and exact circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, police said in a statement.
(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier and Thomas Seythal, editing by Dave Graham)
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