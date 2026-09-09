Two seriously injured in explosion at hydroelectric plant in Switzerland

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 9, 2026 at 5:18 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 4:21 a.m.

 

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ZURICH, Sept 9 — Two ​people were seriously injured on Wednesday ‌morning after an explosion ⁠at ​a hydroelectric ⁠power station ‌in southern ‌Switzerland, local authorities ⁠said.

The ⁠workplace accident occurred in the village of Piotta, police in the canton ‌of ​Ticino said.

Police, firefighters and emergency responders are at the scene and the causes and exact ​circumstances ‌of the ‌incident ⁠are still under investigation, police said in a ‌statement.

(Reporting by Marleen ​Kaesebier ‌and Thomas ⁠Seythal, ​editing by Dave ​Graham)

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