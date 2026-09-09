One dies in wildfire as Turkey continues containment effort

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 9, 2026 at 4:37 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 4:18 a.m.

 
A forest worker operates an excavator to battle a wildfire in Cine in the southwestern Aydin province, Turkey, July 31, 2026.

A forest worker operates an excavator to battle a wildfire in Cine in the southwestern Aydin province, Turkey, July 31, 2026. (REUTERS/Ali Dinc)

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ISTANBUL, ​Sept 9 (Reuters) - One person died after suffering a heart attack during a wildfire ‌in Turkey's southern Antalya province, a local official and ⁠broadcasters said on ​Wednesday, as authorities sought ⁠to contain several fires that broke ‌out in the ‌region this week.

The resident died after being ⁠affected by smoke ⁠from the fire, Aksu district mayor Isa Yildirim said in a post on X.

Turkey's forest authority said wildfires in Antalya's Kumluca district and Mersin's Bozyazi district had ‌been largely brought under ​control, though efforts to fully extinguish them continued.

Firefighters were also battling separate wildfires in Antalya's Aksu district and Adana's Kozan district, spraying water from the air and on the ground, the authority said.

Video footage ​showed flames sweeping through forested areas and ‌thick smoke rising ‌into ⁠the sky as helicopters, aircraft and fire trucks worked to contain the blazes.

Residents joined firefighting efforts, with farmers using tractors and ‌water tankers to ​help transport water to ‌affected areas, broadcaster ⁠NTV reported.

(Reporting ​by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ece Toksabay, Aidan ​Lewis)

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