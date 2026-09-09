Tennis-Defending US Open champion Alcaraz beaten in quarter-finals by Shelton

By Shrivathsa Sridhar, Reuters | Updated - Sept. 9, 2026 at 1:55 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 1:38 a.m.

 
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 9, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. reacts during his quarter-final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 9, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. reacts during his quarter-final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke (REUTERS)

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NEW YORK, Sept 9 — Ben Shelton beat defending champion ​Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(5) 6-1 6-3 1-6 7-6(10-7) in the early hours of Wednesday to reach the ‌semi-finals of the U.S. Open in the latest-finishing match in tournament history.

Shelton's ⁠win sets up a match ​in the last four ⁠with compatriot Frances Tiafoe, boosting home hopes of a ‌first American men's ‌Grand Slam champion since 2003.

Seven-times major champion Alcaraz ⁠arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium ⁠with a 13-0 Grand Slam record against U.S. men but found Shelton tough to break down in a match that began at 11.05 p.m. on Tuesday and finished at 3.33 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Spaniard ‌clinched a tight first-set tiebreak and ​looked to have all the momentum but some uncharacteristic sloppiness allowed to breeze through the next set before the American tightened his grip on the quarter-final by taking the third.

Alcaraz, making his comeback in New York after nearly five months out with a ​wrist issue, looked flat and made far too many ‌unforced errors on ‌his ⁠forehand but still managed to force a deciding set amid roars from the delighted fans.

Alcaraz vomited into a towel during the break but went toe-to-toe with Shelton for ‌12 games before his ​opponent closed out the shock ‌win after four ⁠hours and ​28 minutes.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in New York; Editing by ​Peter Rutherford)

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