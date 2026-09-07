Tennis-Rybakina thumps Osaka to reach US Open quarters, close in on top ranking

By Shrivathsa Sridhar, Reuters | Updated - Sept. 7, 2026 at 3:47 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 7, 2026 at 3:32 p.m.

 
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her round of 16 match against Japan's Naomi Osaka

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her round of 16 match against Japan's Naomi Osaka (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

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NEW YORK, Sept 7 — Elena Rybakina cleared another big hurdle in her bid to win a third ​Grand Slam title by outclassing former U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-1 6-4 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

The flawless victory for Rybakina, who ‌won Wimbledon in 2022 and this year's Australian Open, booked a last-eight clash with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen and left the ⁠Kazakh one match win away from becoming ​world number one for the first time.

"Of ⁠course I want it. I don't know anyone who wouldn't wish for it. It's definitely one ‌of my goals," said ‌Rybakina, shortly after reaching her maiden quarter-finals in New York.

"I'll try to approach (the ⁠match) the same way and try to do everything ⁠I can. Fight till the end in my next match. Let's see what's going to happen.

"If I serve as well as I did today, I think I have all the chances. I'll try my best. Hopefully it's going to go my way."

Second seed Rybakina raced through the opening set in 22 minutes, converting two of her three break-point opportunities ‌before sealing it with a booming serve to leave two-times ​New York champion Osaka on the ropes at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"I didn't expect that. I thought I played really well, I was feeling the ball well," added Rybakina.

"Naomi's a tough opponent. I knew that no matter the score I needed to focus on each ball as everything can change quickly.

"She's a very aggressive player, so I'm so glad about the way I played today."

The 13th-seeded Osaka, who had arrived in style in a fur-collared ​overcoat that featured oversized signage, a mural-like city scene and a portrait, showed greater resistance early in ‌the second set, but ‌Rybakina soon ⁠seized control again.

Osaka clutched her left leg at 2-2 in the second set, still feeling the effects of an Achilles niggle that flared up in the third round, but the 28-year-old managed to save a break point and stay in the fight.

Rybakina continued to heap pressure on Osaka ‌with her deep groundstrokes and ​earned the decisive break in the seventh game when ‌her Japanese opponent hit a ⁠forehand into the ​net, before she closed out the match in only 66 minutes.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in New YorkEditing ​by Christian Radnedge)

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