Former NFL star Edgerrin James says son Jizzle has a substance abuse issue; asks for love, support

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NFL running back Edgerrin James posted a message on Instagram expressing concern and urging support for his college basketball-playing son Jizzle James, who he said is dealing with a substance abuse issue.

James wrote on social media that Jizzle "is not in the right state of mind right now. If you see him, show him love, but do not give him money, valuables, or anything material. You're not helping him by feeding the problem. He wants/needs for nothing."

"Give him a hug. Give him encouragement. Give him love. That's it. Be patient with him," James said. "We're fighting for him, not against him."

Jizzle James spent the last three seasons with Cincinnati but transferred earlier this offseason to Charlotte after head coach Wes Miller left the Bearcats and was hired by the 49ers.

A member of the Charlotte sports information staff confirmed James is no longer with the program.

Cincinnati dismissed James from the program last summer before he was brought back on the roster midway through the season. He played in 23 games last season averaging 10.9 points and 2.1 assists per game for the Bearcats.

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