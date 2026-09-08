Michigan drops out of AP Top 25, LSU jumps into top 10

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 8, 2026 at 1:10 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 1:09 p.m.

 
Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates scoring touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium.

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates scoring touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

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Sep 08 (Field Level Media) - Ohio State remained on top ​in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Oregon dropped out of the top five despite a victory ‌and Michigan fell out of the rankings entirely following a last-second victory over Western ⁠Michigan.

Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas ​and defending national champion Indiana ⁠round out the top five. Oregon dropped to No. 6 ‌after a 34-27 ‌home victory over Boise State.

No. 8 LSU jumped into ⁠the top 10 and just ⁠behind Miami (Fla.) following a 51-10 victory over Clemson. Ole Miss and Texas A&M round out the top 10.

Ohio State opened its season with a 56-3 home victory over Ball State behind 320 passing yards and three touchdowns from ‌quarterback Julian Sayin. The Buckeyes received 46 ​first-place votes, while Indiana received the second most at eight. Seven different teams received first-place votes.

Michigan was at No. 16 in last week's poll and appeared to lose its season opener to Western Michigan. But one second was put on the clock following an incompletion and the Wolverines ​completed a stunning victory on Bryce Underwood's 47-yard Hail Mary toss ‌to JJ Buchanan.

Associated ‌Press ⁠Top 25

1. Ohio State (1-0) 2. Georgia (1-0) 3. Notre Dame (1-0) 4. Texas (1-0) 5. Indiana (1-0) 6. Oregon (1-0) 7. Miami (1-0) 8. LSU (1-0) 9. Ole Miss (1-0) 10. Texas A&M (1-0) 11. Oklahoma (1-0) 12. Alabama (1-0) 13. Texas ‌Tech (1-0) 14. USC (2-0) 15. ​BYU (1-0) 16. Penn State (1-0) 17. ‌SMU (1-0) 18. Tennessee (1-0) 19. ⁠Washington (1-0) 20. ​Utah (1-0) 21. Iowa (1-0) 22. Houston (1-0) 23. Missouri (1-0) 24. Louisville (1-0) 25. Virginia (1-0)

(--Field ​Level Media)

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