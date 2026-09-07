Tennis-Gauff downs fellow American Jovic to reach US Open last eight

By Janina Nuno Rios, Reuters | Posted - Sept. 7, 2026 at 7:14 p.m.

 
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning a point during her round of 16 match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning a point during her round of 16 match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke (REUTERS)

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NEW YORK, Sept 7 — Fourth seed Coco ​Gauff stayed on course for a third Grand Slam title after reaching the U.S. ‌Open quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-4 win over fellow American Iva ⁠Jovic at Arthur ​Ashe Stadium on Monday.

Gauff, ⁠who captured her first major title at Flushing ‌Meadows in ‌2023, delivered a dominant display against 14th seed ⁠Jovic and will next ⁠face Russian Mirra Andreeva in a quarter-final featuring the last two French Open champions.

Jovic had impressed in a three-set win over Alexandra Eala in the previous round but the 18-year-old ‌struggled to match Gauff's power ​and improved serve.

The pair traded early breaks and Gauff found her feet after a shaky start to reel off two more breaks and take the opening set in just over half an hour.

Jovic finally settled into her serve ​in the second set with two holds and ‌looked to have ‌wrested ⁠some of the momentum away from Gauff with a break.

However, errors proved her undoing. The teenager dropped serve again, allowing Gauff to serve out ‌the win. Jovic ​finished with 30 unforced errors ‌and just nine ⁠winners.

(Reporting ​by Janina Nuno Rios in New York; Editing by ​Peter Rutherford)

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