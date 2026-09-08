Utah community rallies to help teen with Down syndrome achieve her dream bear hunt

Seventeen-year-old Izzy Jackson has spent years serving others, running a lemonade stand in the Uinta Basin, and donating all of her profits to a local food bank. Her selfless efforts caught the attention of a Utah hunter who decided to give back in an extraordinary way by donating his coveted black bear tag and offering to mentor Izzy on her dream hunt.

With support from the Utah Conservation Officers Association, local houndsmen, family, friends and members of the hunting community, Izzy heads into the backcountry in pursuit of a black bear. After the hounds successfully tree a bear, the group faces one final challenge: helping Izzy reach the spot where her dream could become reality.

More than a hunting story, this is a powerful reminder of the impact one person can have on a community and how acts of generosity often come full circle. It's a heartwarming look at mentorship, conservation, service and the people who came together to help one remarkable young woman achieve her dream.