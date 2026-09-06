Reports: Giants agree to extensions with Jameis Winston, Jon Runyan

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Sep 06 (Field Level Media) - The New York Giants agreed to two ​contract extensions with key veterans on their roster Sunday.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston signed a two-year, $13 million extension, while starting left guard ‌Jon Runyan inked a two-year extension of his own worth $22 million with $21.5 million guaranteed, according to ⁠multiple reports.

Winston and Runyan are ​now under contract with New York ⁠through the 2028 season.

Winston is the backup behind second-year pro Jaxson ‌Dart but is viewed ‌as a team leader. This is his second campaign with ⁠New York; last season, he passed ⁠for 567 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games (two starts).

Winston, 32, is entering his 12th NFL season. He has made 89 career starts, with 70 of them coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-19. Winston was the No. 1 overall pick in ‌the 2015 draft by the Buccaneers and ​was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.

In his final season with Tampa Bay, Winston set career highs with 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. The yards and picks were the most in the NFL that season. Winston also has played for the New Orleans Saints (2020-23) and Cleveland Browns (2024).

Overall, Winston has passed for 24,792 yards, ​156 touchdowns and 113 interceptions in 108 career games (89 starts). He has a ‌36-53 record as ‌a starting ⁠quarterback after dropping both of his starts last season.

Runyan, 29, has spent the last two seasons with the Giants after signing a three-year, $30 million contract as a free agent in 2024. He has started in all ‌29 games he's played ​for the Giants.

Runyan appeared in 96 games (79 ‌starts) across six ⁠seasons with the ​Packers (2020-2023) and Giants. He's appeared in five playoff games, all with the Packers.

(--Field ​Level Media)