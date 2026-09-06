Yamal scores twice as Barcelona wins 4th straight game in La Liga, Arsenal beats Chelsea

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MADRID — Barcelona stayed perfect in the Spanish league by cruising to a 5-0 win at Valencia on Sunday, with Lamine Yamal scoring another brace for the Catalan club.

Arsenal rallied to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League, while Manchester United was stunned in added time to draw 2-2 at Everton.

Augsburg moved to the top of the Bundesliga by winning 4-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt, and American midfielder Giovanni Reyna scored in Strasbourg's 6-2 rout of Troyes in France.

Barcelona won its fourth game in a row at the start of the Spanish league and is the only team with a perfect record after four rounds.

Yamal scored a goal in each half following his first two goals of the season in the win against Rayo Vallecano in the previous round.

Fermín López, Raphinha and Pedri also found the net for Barcelona, which has outscored opponents 17-2 in four games.

Midfielder Rodri made his first start since joining Barcelona from Manchester City, and newly signed forward Gabriel Jesus came off the bench in the second half for his Barcelona debut.

Defender Eric García had to be replaced in the first half after being struck in the face in a collision with Rodri.

Valencia lost its third in a row. It has scored only once in four matches. The home rout sparked protests by Valencia fans, who gathered in large numbers outside the Mestalla Stadium after the match.

Arsenal joined Man City at the top of the standings in England by coming from behind to defeat Chelsea in its biggest test so far in its title defense.

Martin Odegaard scored a 50th-minute winner after Morgan Rogers had given Chelsea an early lead and Kai Havertz equalized for Chelsea in the first half.

Arsenal has won its first three Premier league matches. It was Chelsea's first loss after two opening wins.

Man United, which has only one victory in three league games, conceded a stoppage-time goal to draw with Everton after twice holding the lead.

Deadline-day signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles came off the bench to make his debut and score a long-range shot into the top corner to salvage a point for his new club.

Reyna got his first goal with Strasbourg in his new club's trouncing of Troyes.

The 23-year-old U.S. international joined Strasbourg from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw added a pair of late goals for the visitors, which have won two in a row after a 4-0 opening loss at Marseille. Troyes had taken the lead with Antoine Mille in the ninth minute and stayed ahead until Jacobo Ortega's 40th-minute equalizer.

Rennes won 2-1 at Angers for its second victory in three rounds.

Augsburg conceded six minutes into the match but scored four unanswered goals in the second half to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt.

Augsburg's second straight win saw the club go top of the standings on goal difference. Three other teams have also won two matches to start the season — Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund and Elversberg.

Also Sunday, Mainz routed Hamburger 5-0 on the road.

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