Messi to get mid-game tribute by soccer teams across Argentina after international retirement

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 4:54 a.m.

 
A man walks past by a mural of Argentina soccer player Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026.

A man walks past by a mural of Argentina soccer player Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

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BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Soccer teams across Argentina will pay tribute to Lionel Messi with a mid-game minute of applause during their next match following his decision to retire from international duty.

Referees will pause play at the 10-minute mark of every match in the upcoming round of the Clausura tournament, as well as in other men's and women's leagues in Argentina, in appreciation of Messi's career with the national team, the Argentine Football Association said late Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Messi, who wore the No. 10 jersey for Argentina, announced on Monday he will no longer play for the national team after 21 years of service. He led Argentina to the World Cup title in 2022 as well as two other World Cup finals, and made 207 appearances and scored 125 goals — both national records.

Messi, who is idolized in Argentina, has never played professionally in his home country. He moved to Barcelona at the age of 13 to began a once-in-a-generation career and is regarded by many as the greatest player of all time.

Messi is continuing to play at club level with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

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See AP's full soccer coverage here

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