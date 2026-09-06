At least 25 killed in bus crash on Cape Verde's Fogo island, agency says

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 6, 2026 at 6:19 a.m.

 

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LISBON, Sept 6 — At least 25 people, ​many of them schoolchildren and teenagers, were killed when a ‌bus plunged into a ravine on Fogo, ⁠one of Cape ​Verde's islands ⁠in the Atlantic Ocean off ‌the coast of ‌West Africa, national news agency ⁠Inforpress reported ⁠on Sunday.

The crash occurred on a mountain road in northern Fogo late on Saturday, when the bus veered off the road ‌and plunged about 30 ​metres into a steep ravine, it said.

Many of those on board were primary and secondary school students, the agency said.

Several injured passengers were taken to Sao ​Francisco de Assis Regional Hospital ‌on Fogo.

Education ‌officials ⁠said the outing was not organised by local schools but was an annual trip privately arranged ‌by the driver, ​who was among ‌those killed, Inforpress ⁠said.

(Reporting ​by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by David ​Holmes)

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