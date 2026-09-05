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JAKARTA, Sept 6 — Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta international airport suspended flight operations ​until 9:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Sunday due to volcanic ash from the ongoing eruption of Mount ‌Anak Krakatau, Jakarta's main airport posted on Instagram.

The suspension, extending ⁠a halt that ​had been scheduled until 5:30 ⁠a.m., has affected 209 flights, including several ‌international flights, Indonesia's ‌transportation ministry said.

Anak Krakatau has erupted since ⁠late on Friday, with ⁠volcanic ash detected in the airport early on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

Dispersal of volcanic ash has disrupted activities in Lampung province in Indonesia's Sumatra island and Banten province on ‌Java, said Berton Panjaitan, a spokesperson ​for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, BNPB.

"BNPB urges the public to remain calm while increasing vigilance. In the event of ashfall, people are advised to wear masks and eye protection, reduce outdoor activities, cover water sources and exercise caution when driving, ​as volcanic ash can reduce visibility," he said.

Several ‌schools cancelled activities ‌on ⁠Saturday with students and residents suffering eye irritation from the ash, while fishermen cancelled their fishing trips due to the eruption, local media outlet Kompas reported.

‌The disaster mitigation ​agency said on Saturday there ‌was no imminent ⁠risk of ​tsunami from the volcano.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by ​William Mallard)