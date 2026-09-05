Jeremiah Smith flashes Heisman pose in Ohio State's warmup for showdown with Texas

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COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeremiah Smith has said that if he's going to win the Heisman Trophy, he'll need a season like the one Alabama's DeVonta Smith had while winning in 2020.

The Ohio State junior started making his case Saturday, matching one of Smith's many accomplishments in the process.

Smith had eight receptions for 151 yards and struck a Heisman pose after his second touchdown during top-ranked Ohio State's 56-3 victory over Ball State.

He became the third receiver since 2015 from a Power Four conference to have at least two games with at least 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns in one half. DeVonta Smith had four at Alabama and Ja'Marr Chase did it three times at LSU.

"It was a good start. Came out playing fast as an offense, defense made stops," Smith said. "The first drive (a three-and-out) we didn't come out how we wanted to. Second drive we came out and executed and scored a touchdown. Felt like we had a good day on offense for sure."

Smith did not play during the second half with next week's matchup with fifth-ranked Texas looming.

"As you can imagine, when the game plans are being put together, he's very much at the front of Arthur (Smith) and the offensive staff's mind," coach Ryan Day said of Smith. "Not everything is designed that way, but I thought the game plan was suited to make sure that he touched the ball. He did a great job making some plays, and Julian (Sayin) did a good job of getting him the ball."

Smith provided plenty of highlights and film for Texas to mull over during the first and second quarter.

His first catch of the season was a 48-yard touchdown up the right sideline to put the Buckeyes up 7-0. Smith got separation from safety Sterling Smith on a play-action pass by Sayin before making a one-handed, over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone.

"He (Smith) had leverage on him and I felt like he (the safety) was kind of flatfooted and we were going to be able to run by him," Sayin said. "Jeremiah made a great catch and ran a great route and the offensive line did a great job in protection. So it was fun to see all 11 kind of make that play happen."

Smith's second TD was the type that makes NFL scouts and coaches do double takes and was worthy of the Heisman pose. He caught a 3-yard pass in the back of the end zone while being covered but was able to get both feet in. Smith had five receptions for 74 yards on that drive, which gave the Buckeyes a 35-3 advantage going into halftime.

It also showed how Sayin and Smith's chemistry continues to improve.

"I think you saw on the second touchdown today, we kind of knew what each other was thinking to kind of go back shoulder like that," said Sayin, who completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith already had the Longhorns on his mind as he left the locker room. Even though Ohio State has won the last two meetings, Texas has held Smith to a total of seven catches for 46 yards and no touchdowns.

"I'm always looking forward to a matchup like this. They are definitely loaded, got a great defense and we have to be prepared for that," he said.

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