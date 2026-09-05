Tennis-Swiatek grinds out third-round win to book meeting with Zheng

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NEW YORK, Sept 5 — Iga Swiatek dug her heels in to get past Czech Marie ​Bouzkova 7-6(3) 7-6(3) and reach the U.S. Open fourth round on Saturday, keeping her critic-quietening campaign alive to set up a clash with China's Olympic ‌champion Zheng Qinwen.

Poland's 2022 winner arrived in New York amid the most difficult season of her career but had ⁠plenty of fight left as she ​broke down her opponent with 18 forehand ⁠winners.

"It got pretty physical, many long rallies," said 25-year-old Swiatek. "It wasn't easy."

The two ‌players traded breaks twice ‌in the first four games before settling into a tightly fought contest.

Bouzkova ⁠sent a precise shot into the far corner ⁠to break Swiatek in the 11th game but the Pole broke back to level it with an unreturnable backhand.

Swiatek eased concerns over her form last month with a win in Toronto and moved with clinical precision through the tiebreak. Bouzkova did herself no favours with an early double fault.

The Pole clawed her ‌way back from a 3-0 deficit in the second set ​and saved three set points on serve in a marathon, five-deuce 12th game, refusing to become another favourite ousted on a day of major upsets in the men's and women's draws.

"When I was saving these set points ... I had my serve, and she played this amazing backhand down the line, really low," said Swiatek. "I was, like, well, you know, hopefully I'm going to have chances to ​get this set back. I just focused on using them when I did. I'm happy ‌that I did ‌that."

Swiatek got ⁠a three-point head start in the tiebreak and eventually subdued Bouzkova with her backhand on match point.

"I'm happy that I raised my level in both tiebreaks to close it because I feel that was important. I think it was a good match," she ‌added.

Swiatek next faces qualifier Zheng ​in a rematch of their Olympic semi-final two ‌years ago, where the ⁠Chinese player ended ​the Pole's 25-match winning streak in dramatic fashion.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by ​Ken Ferris)