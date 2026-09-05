Tennis-Fritz, Keys, Anisimova crash outs crater home hopes at US Open

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NEW YORK, Sept 5 — Past U.S. Open finalists Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova all crashed out in the third round on Saturday, dealing a ​stinging blow to the home fans at Flushing Meadows.

Ninth seed Fritz had yet to drop a set in New York and looked well on his way to another routine victory before Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo found his best ‌tennis to flip the script and win 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4.

It was the earliest exit in four years for the 2024 runner-up, as Cerundolo reached the fourth ⁠round for the first time.

The American women fared no better ​as China's Zheng Qinwen fought back from a 5-0 deficit ⁠in the decider to beat 2017 runner-up Keys 1-6 7-6(3) 7-5 on the Grandstand, collapsing on the court in utter joy ‌as she fights back from a ‌career slump.

The Olympic champion reached the quarter-finals for the second straight time only two years ago but was ⁠forced to go through qualifying this time after a chronic right elbow ⁠injury derailed her career progress.

"Finally one time a bit of luck is on my side," said Zheng.

The 10th-seeded Anisimova, last year's runner-up, was unable to reverse her fortunes in a frustrating year at the majors, with a 6-2 7-5 defeat by Anastasia Potapova.

The Austrian made her deepest run at the U.S. Open as she saved 13 of the 16 break points she faced in a terrific defensive display by the 24th seed.

The 2022 champion Swiatek had done much to quiet the critics of ‌her up-and-down season with a win in Toronto last month and refused to become ​another favourite ousted as she beat Czech Marie Bouzkova 7-6(3) 7-6(3).

She will face Zheng in a rematch of their Olympic semi-final, where the Chinese player beat Swiatek en route to gold.

Elsewhere in the early programme, women's fifth seed Mirra Andreeva moved past Czech Nikola Bartunkova 6-2 7-6(5), while Belgian Alexander Blockx upset the men's fifth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-7(4) 6-3 6-0 6-3.

EALA, OSAKA HIGHLIGHT EVENING PROGRAMME

A meeting between Filipina fan favourite Alexandra Eala and American Iva Jovic could test the home crowd's allegiance in the first match of the evening programme on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It is Eala's first competitive contest on the showpiece court ​as she enjoys skyrocketing fame - and the adoration of the Philippines' North American diaspora - this summer.

She will be followed by men's top seed Alexander Zverev, who ‌was dragged into ‌five sets deep into ⁠the night in his first two matches at Flushing Meadows. He plays Chile's Alejandro Tabilo.

Facing a beleaguered press corps around 2:00 a.m. ET on Friday following his marathon second-round defeat of Frenchman Quentin Halys, the German had a withering assessment of his own form in New York: "I'm winning ugly right now," he said.

Across the plaza at Louis Armstrong, Naomi Osaka meets a familiar foe in Belgian ‌Elise Mertens. The Japanese 13th seed is ​playing Mertens for a 10th time, leading 6-3 in the head-to-head. She has ‌faced her more than any other ⁠player on the tour.

That ​match is followed by American 14th seed Learner Tien takes the court against Czech 17th seed Jakub Mensik.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing ​by Ken Ferris)