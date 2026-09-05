South Africa outmuscles New Zealand 29-24 to take a 2-1 rugby series lead

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 5, 2026 at 11:26 a.m.

 
New Zealand's Luke Jacobson, right, is tackled by South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, left, and his teammate Pieter-Steph du Toit, during a third international test rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.

New Zealand's Luke Jacobson, right, is tackled by South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, left, and his teammate Pieter-Steph du Toit, during a third international test rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

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JOHANNESBURG — South Africa imposed its forward power on New Zealand and won a pulsating third test 29-24 to snatch a 2-1 lead in their historic rugby series on Saturday.

The comeback from losing the first test ensured the Springboks cannot lose the series. They have a chance next Saturday in the fourth and final match in Baltimore to clinch its first series victory over the All Blacks since 1976.

The Springboks didn't lead until an hour in on the back of their influential scrum, then sealed the win with a long, energy-sapping lineout maul that finished with Malcolm Marx diving between the posts and thumping the ground in joy.

For the first time in the series, they matched New Zealand for tries — four each — and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu replaced injured goalkicker Cheslin Kolbe to land two conversions.

New Zealand captain Ardie Savea scored a pair of tries but was lost to injury after 30 minutes, costing the All Blacks their inspiration and leading physical presence. They also missed out on seven points off the tee by Ruben Love, who slotted only one of four goal shots.

The All Blacks can still rescue a series draw against the pre-tour odds next weekend but likely without Savea.

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See AP's full rugby coverage here

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