Haaland scores again as Man City maintains perfect start to the Premier League season

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MANCHESTER, England — A new-look Manchester City. Same old Erling Haaland.

The Norway striker scored his third goal of the season as City extended its 100% start by beating Coventry 1-0 to stay at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham picked up its first point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle remains unbeaten under new coach Matthias Jaissle thanks to a late equalizer from Jacob Ramsey in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace twice came back against Fulham to eventually win 3-2 at Craven Cottage for its first points of the campaign while Brighton drew 1-1 with Leeds.

Brentford and Sunderland also drew 1-1.

It's been a perfect start for new City coach Enzo Maresca as he takes on the daunting task of following in Pep Guardiola's footsteps. His job will be made a lot easier if Haaland can maintain his scoring form, and the forward's header in the 26th minute at the Etihad Stadium was enough to make it three wins out of three for City this season.

City took its summer spending to more than $600 million with deadline day signings of Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye to complete an overhaul of the squad Maresca inherited from Guardiola, and both made their debuts on Saturday.

But it was Haaland who, typically, provided the game-winning moment with his third goal in his last two games.

City is three points clear of defending champion Arsenal, which plays Chelsea on Sunday.

Hull hosted Aston Villa in the late game Saturday and had the chance to move level on points with a win.

Newcastle rallied from 2-0 down to rescue a point at St. James' Park after Ramsey came off the bench and struck late to salvage a draw with Bournemouth.

Ramsey fired home from inside the box in the 88th to spark wild celebrations from Newcastle fans.

Bournemouth led through Marcus Tavernier's goal in the ninth minute and went 2-0 ahead when Malick Thiaw deflected the ball into his own net in the 35th.

Harvey Barnes responded two minutes later with a brilliant solo goal by cutting in from the left and curling the ball into the top corner.

Newcastle looked to be heading for its first defeat of the season until Ramsey lashed low past Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

It was the third time this season Bournemouth squandered a lead late in games. The Cherries conceded in stoppage time against Manchester City — after allowing a late equalizer — and Everton in their opening two games of the campaign.

Big spending Tottenham got its first point of the season, but it is still without a league goal despite revamping its attack in the transfer window.

Summer signings Omar Marmoush and Savio were both blunted at the City Ground, while on-loan Mykhailo Mudryk also failed to find a breakthrough after coming on to make his debut.

Forest thought it had found the winner through Neco Williams, but the goal was ruled out by VAR because of a handball.

It's been a difficult start for new Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa after three straight league losses.

The former Real Madrid coach might have thought he was set for a first win after his team led 1-0 through Josh King and then 2-1 through Cesar Palacios.

Palace had other ideas, with Tyrick Mitchell twice equalizing and Ben Chilwell scoring the winner in the 77th.

Sunderland secured a late draw at Brentford through Enzo Le Fee's penalty in the 82nd. Leeds was looking for a third straight win and led Brighton 1-0 thanks to Jayden Bogle until Luka Vuskovic leveled in the 71st.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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