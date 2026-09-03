Dodgers concerned over health of superstar Shohei Ohtani

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Sep 04 (Field Level Media) - The Los Angeles Dodgers are entertaining all options as it relates to the health of two-way ​superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is not in Thursday's starting lineup for the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ohtani shook his right arm and winced after striking out for the fourth time during ‌Los Angeles' 8-6 loss in 10 innings to the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Later Wednesday night, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts broke the news to Ohtani that he ⁠wouldn't be in Thursday's lineup.

"It was a text ​that says 'You're not playing tomorrow,'" Roberts told reporters before ⁠Thursday's contest.

Ohtani has been plagued by right biceps pain and left knee issues. The knee soreness has prevented him ‌from pitching since July 3.

Roberts ‌said a stint on the injured list is unlikely, "but not impossible." He considers Ohtani as "day to ⁠day."

"It's a good thing to get a day off," Roberts said. "Hopefully (Thursday) ⁠helps."

Tommy Edman is batting leadoff on Thursday while Alex Call serves the designated hitter.

Ohtani's four-strikeout outing was alarming to Roberts.

"You can see the swing wasn't the swing that we're used to seeing," Roberts said. "So, he's not close to optimal. What is going to get him close to being able to perform at the level that you know he expects? That's kind of the question. And time off obviously seems logical, ‌so I'm not blind to that."

Roberts said that joined the training staff and ​Ohtani in having a conversation about the health of the superstar.

"Is a day or two -- or I mean, shoot, even 10 days, is that going to help get him to be 100%? Don't know the answer," Roberts said. "But I think where we're at, I think he's just going to have to find a way to make do and do the best he can. But what can I do? Have the conversation. Get him off his feet. Kind of try to get some strength back. Get him feeling better, and ​then run him out there."

Roberts said Ohtani wants to play.

"He definitely doesn't want to take the day," Roberts said. "He feels that, I ‌know, speaking for ‌him, I know he ⁠feels that he needs to post and be in the lineup. If he's upright, he should play. I respect that. But if he's feeling the way that visibly looks, then really not helping anyone. So that's the conversation I'll have with him."

Ohtani, 32, is 2-for-23 with 11 strikeouts in his last six games. He is batting .279 with 30 ‌homers and 80 RBIs in 129 ​games this season. His last homer was on Aug. 18.

Ohtani was ‌among the National League Cy ⁠Young Award contenders in ​the first half of the season by going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts while pitching in a six-man ​rotation.

(--Field Level Media)