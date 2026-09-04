Basketball-WNBA Commissioner Engelbert to retire at end of 2026

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 4, 2026 at 10:29 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 4, 2026 at 9:29 a.m.

 
Jul 25, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks with media before the 2026 WNBA All Star Game at United Center.

Jul 25, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks with media before the 2026 WNBA All Star Game at United Center. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

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Sept 4 — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will retire at the end of 2026 after seven years ​in the role, ending a stint during which she steered the league through a historic labour agreement and massive franchise expansion, it was announced ‌on Friday.

Engelbert oversaw the WNBA's biggest franchise expansion – from 12 to 18 teams by 2030 – and her ⁠work in negotiating media rights and ​collective bargaining agreements created the first million-dollar ⁠player salaries in league history.

"Cathy has presided over the WNBA through the most ‌significant period of growth ‌in the league's 30-year history," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in ⁠a press release announcing the 61-year-old Engelbert's ⁠retirement.

"We are grateful for Cathy's leadership and unwavering commitment to the advancement of women's basketball."

Engelbert, who played basketball and lacrosse at Lehigh University, joined the WNBA after serving as CEO of consulting firm Deloitte. She was the league's first commissioner, as her four predecessors occupied the position of "president".

In her first full season ‌as commissioner, Engelbert oversaw the creation of the ​WNBA 'Wubble' in Bradenton, Florida, which allowed the league to play a season in 2020 amid the COVID pandemic.

The following year she introduced the in-season WNBA Commissioner's Cup and in 2025, expanded the regular-season schedule to a then-record 44 games and to a record 50-game schedule beginning with the 2027 season.

Engelbert also brought in an airline charter program for teams and players to travel ​privately to all games, a first for women's professional team sports in the United ‌States.

"I retire knowing ‌we have ⁠built something bigger, stronger and more enduring than we could have imagined," Engelbert said in a press release.

"I am grateful to the WNBA and NBA team owners and staff, players, investors, fans and the powerhouse league office staff, who believed in ‌what this league could ​become.

"I retire with immense gratitude and tremendous optimism ‌for the future of ⁠the WNBA, with ​the best yet to come."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Christian Radnedge and ​Ken Ferris)

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