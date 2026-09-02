Skiers and snowboarders from Russia, Belarus get neutral status terms from FIS for new season

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 4:31 a.m.

 
FILE -Russia's Ivan Kuznetsov speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup Giant slalom, in Adelboden, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

FILE -Russia's Ivan Kuznetsov speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup Giant slalom, in Adelboden, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti, File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland — Athletes from Russia and Belarus can continue to compete with approved neutral status this season but no symbols of national identity, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said Wednesday.

Athletes, coaches and officials from the countries "may be granted access to FIS competitions provided that they sign a declaration of neutrality based on a set of principles established by FIS," the governing body said, warning of sanctions that can be imposed.

Russian skiers won a ruling in December at the Court of Arbitration for Sport that ended a near four-year ban from international events during the war on Ukraine. It let them return to World Cup events in Alpine, cross-country and freestyle skiing, and snowboarding trying to qualify for the Milan Cortina Olympics held in February.

The FIS ruling council renewed its neutral athlete policy for the winter season that starts next month.

"The participation of athletes is restricted to individual events and is conditioned to the fact that no country symbols — such as flags, anthems, or uniforms — should be displayed," FIS said.

Russian athletes and team officials are still likely to face challenges getting visas to enter some European countries that host World Cup races.

___

See full AP coverage of European sports here

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  