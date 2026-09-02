Skiers and snowboarders from Russia, Belarus get neutral status terms from FIS for new season

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OBERHOFEN, Switzerland — Athletes from Russia and Belarus can continue to compete with approved neutral status this season but no symbols of national identity, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said Wednesday.

Athletes, coaches and officials from the countries "may be granted access to FIS competitions provided that they sign a declaration of neutrality based on a set of principles established by FIS," the governing body said, warning of sanctions that can be imposed.

Russian skiers won a ruling in December at the Court of Arbitration for Sport that ended a near four-year ban from international events during the war on Ukraine. It let them return to World Cup events in Alpine, cross-country and freestyle skiing, and snowboarding trying to qualify for the Milan Cortina Olympics held in February.

The FIS ruling council renewed its neutral athlete policy for the winter season that starts next month.

"The participation of athletes is restricted to individual events and is conditioned to the fact that no country symbols — such as flags, anthems, or uniforms — should be displayed," FIS said.

Russian athletes and team officials are still likely to face challenges getting visas to enter some European countries that host World Cup races.

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