Tiger Woods enters plea agreement to reckless driving charge over rollover crash in Florida

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STUART, Florida — Tiger Woods entered a plea agreement Wednesday to a reckless driving charge following a rollover crash in March near his home in Florida.

The golf legend previously pleaded not guilty to a driving under the influence charge. Woods was arrested after his SUV clipped a truck and rolled over on its side on a beachside residential road on Jupiter Island. A sheriff's report said deputies found two pain pills in his pocket and he showed signs of impairment. He did a Breathalyzer test, which came out negative, but refused to take a urine test.

Woods, 50, appeared in a courtroom in Martin County, just north of Palm Beach County.

Neither Woods nor the person in the other vehicle were injured in the crash, according to officials. But his Land Rover caused $5,000 in damage to the truck, according to a police report. Woods had told a deputy that he was looking down at his phone and changing the radio station when he hit the truck.

Woods is among the most influential figures in golf, but his career has been derailed by multiple back and knee surgeries, car crashes and dependence on pain medication.

Woods has been involved in four crashes over the years. He took a leave from the golf tour after the 2009 crash and again after the latest crash and has yet to return to tournament play.