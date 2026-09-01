Report: Balogun's transfer from Monaco to Everton appears to have fallen through

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LONDON — Amid all the last-minute transfers in the Premier League on Tuesday's deadline day, one big one appears to have fallen through.

The move of U.S. international Folarin Balogun to Everton from Monaco is reported to be off after problems arose during the medical examination, The Athletic has reported.

Balogun is reported to have been at Everton's training ground but didn't sign. The Everton club didn't immediately offer a statement.

Media including the British-based Press Association had earlier reported widely that Everton had offered in the range of 40 million pounds ($54 million).

The 25-year-old Balogun, who has two years remaining on a contract at Monaco, gained attention this summer scoring three goals for the United States as it reached the knockout stage of the World Cup. He was the top scorer for the U.S. team.

He also made headlines after drawing a red card and a one-game suspension in a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in a round-of-32 match.

The one-game suspension was deferred by FIFA after U.S. President Donald Trump intervened, allowing Balogun to play in the round of 16. Balogun eventually played in the 4-1 loss to Belgium that ended the U.S. team's home World Cup run.

The intervention prompted a formal complaint to FIFA ethics investigators.

Balogun was born in New York but grew up in Britain. He came up through Arsenal's academy before moving to Middlesbrough, then to the French league with Reims and eventually to Monaco.

He scored 13 goals last season in 30 Ligue 1 matches.

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