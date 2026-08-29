Liverpool reaches agreement with PSG on $166M deal to sign Bradley Barcola, AP source says

By Steve Douglas, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 29, 2026 at 7:23 a.m.

 
PSG's Bradley Barcola eyes the ball during a training session ahead of the UEFA Super Cup soccer match against Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

PSG's Bradley Barcola eyes the ball during a training session ahead of the UEFA Super Cup soccer match against Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

4 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola is heading to Liverpool in one of the big-money signings of the summer transfer window.

The clubs have agreed to a deal worth 123 million pounds ($166 million) for Barcola, a person with knowledge of the transaction confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person confirmed the deal on the condition of anonymity because the details have not been made public.

Neither Liverpool nor PSG have made any official comment about the transfer.

The deal will see Liverpool paying 106 million pounds ($143 million) for the France international and up to an additional 17 million pounds ($23 million) in potential add-ons.

The 23-year-old Barcola, who has won back-to-back Champions League titles with PSG, is expected to undergo a medical examination. The transfer window closes Tuesday.

It will be another expensive attacking signing by Liverpool, which spent 125 million pounds ($170 million) on striker Alexander Isak and 116 million pounds ($156 million) on attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz last summer.

___

See AP's full soccer coverage here

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Steve Douglas
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  