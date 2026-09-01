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Grandma and grandpa can be a big back-to-school help! Here are 3 things you can do

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 1, 2026 at 12:37 p.m.

 
When it comes to helping kids transition back to school, nanas and papas can actually play a critical role.

When it comes to helping kids transition back to school, nanas and papas can actually play a critical role. (stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Grandparents often cheer from the second row, watching their grandkids grow, learn and reach new milestones. When it comes to helping kids transition back to school, nanas and papas can actually play a critical role.

KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson shared three superpowers grandparents have that will be a big boost to the school year.

Grandparents give kids emotional stability

Grandparents remind kids who they are, not who they need to become

Grandparents help kids regulate by slowing the pace

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Lauren Tippetts

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