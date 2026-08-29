Liverpool rallies to 2-2 draw with Forest in Premier League as Iraola waits for first win with Reds

By Steve Douglas, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 29, 2026 at 8:32 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 29, 2026 at 7:39 a.m.

 
Liverpool's Alexander Isak, right, celebrates with Liverpool's Victor Munoz after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.

Liverpool's Alexander Isak, right, celebrates with Liverpool's Victor Munoz after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

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Liverpool twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving recently hired manager Andoni Iraola still waiting for his first victory with the Reds.

Liverpool also drew 2-2 in Iraola's first league match in charge, at Newcastle last weekend.

Summer signing Víctor Muñoz ultimately earned a point for Liverpool, smashing in a shot off the crossbar in the 82nd minute after a through-ball from Florian Wirtz.

Alexander Isak scored Liverpool's first equalizer, while Dan Ndoye and Morgan Gibbs-White — from the penalty spot — netted for Forest.

It was the first of four Premier League matches on Saturday, with Bournemouth hosting Everton, Hull at fellow promoted team Coventry and Tottenham at home to Newcastle.

Liverpool's match was attended by Amit Bhatia, the leader of an investor group — also containing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin — that has reached an agreement to buy a minority stake in the club for a reported estimated figure of $2.2 billion.

Bhatia posed for photos with Liverpool owner John Henry on the field ahead of the game against Forest, which was also preceded by news that the Reds have agreed on a $166 million deal to buy Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

With Barcola playing primarily as a left winger, that is likely to mean reduced minutes for Muñoz but the Spaniard made his case for inclusion with a brilliant strike for his first goal since joining from Osasuna for 40 million euros ($46 million).

Liverpool is being undermined by some poor defending, though, with Jeremy Jacquet — another summer signing — caught out by a quick throw-in by Forest in the buildup to goalkeeper Alisson Becker fouling Neco Williams to concede the 70th-minute penalty converted by Gibbs-White.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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See AP's full soccer coverage here

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