Winnipeg Jets star goalie and U.S. Olympian Connor Hellebuyck goes public with trade request

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WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Three-time Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck went public on Thursday in confirming he's asked the Winnipeg Jets to trade him.

In a statement released by his agent, Ray Petkau, Hellebuyck said he made the request several months ago and "tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options."

Hellebuyck said he felt it was important to go public because training camp is fast approaching. Camps are set to open in roughly three weeks.

"My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family," Hellebuyck said. "(I) hope a resolution can be reached soon."

Hellebuyck, 33, has played his entire NHL career with the Jets and was voted MVP in the 2024-25 season. He backstopped the U.S. to the gold medal at the Olympics in February.

General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff acknowledged he's been working to trade the player, but otherwise had no update.

"Connor has been open with us about his desire for a change. He has been an important part of the Winnipeg Jets organization for many years, and we have tremendous respect for what he has accomplished here," Cheveldayoff said in a statement released by the team. "While we continue to work through the situation in a thoughtful manner, there is no update at this time."

Trade rumors swirled about Hellebuyck in late June around the draft, but nothing came to fruition. The Michigan native missed time because of injury and had a career-worst .895 save percentage last season as Winnipeg underachieved expectations and missed the playoffs.

But his track record and body of work are among the best at the position over the past decade. His 345 wins, 2.58 goals-against average and .916 save percentage since entering the league in 2015 are second only to Tampa Bay two-time Stanley Cup champion Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Hellebuyck has not enjoyed the same postseason success as Vasilevskiy and the Lightning. He's 24-34, with the Jets only making it past the second round and into the Western Conference final once, back in 2018.

He signed an eight-year, $59.5 million extension with Winnipeg in October 2023. He's under contract through 2031 at a salary cap hit of $8.5 million.

"Winnipeg has been my home for my entire NHL career, and I will always be grateful for my time there," Hellebuyck said. "I appreciate everything Winnipeg Jets fans have meant to me throughout my career."

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