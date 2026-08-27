UEFA prepares criminal complaint in Swiss courts against FIFA's Infantino over World Cup sell-off

By Graham Dunbar, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 27, 2026 at 8:59 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 27, 2026 at 8:12 a.m.

 
El presidente de la FIFA Gianni Infantino durante la clausura del Mundial de Esports en el Grand Palais de París, el domingo 23 de agosto de 2026.

El presidente de la FIFA Gianni Infantino durante la clausura del Mundial de Esports en el Grand Palais de París, el domingo 23 de agosto de 2026. (Teresa Suárez/Pool Foto vía AP)

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MONACO — UEFA is preparing a criminal complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Swiss courts for possible financial mismanagement over his failed plan to sell future World Cup profits to private investors.

UEFA said Thursday it filed documents in a Manhattan court requesting discovery of potential evidence from the New York investment fund, Thrive Capital Management, founded by Joshua Kushner.

UEFA also filed a request in a southern Florida district for authorization of discovery "in a foreign proceeding" against FIFA itself, which has offices in the Miami suburb of Coral Gables.

Thrive and Kushner were to be the anchor investors intending to pay FIFA $4.2 billion for a 20% stake in a subsidiary that would run the soccer body's commercial events, including the World Cup.

"UEFA and its counsel are contemplating a Swiss criminal proceeding against Infantino and possibly other FIFA officials for criminal mismanagement under Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code," UEFA's lawyers state in a 56-page document seen by The Associated Press.

The document suggests the $4.2 billion figure could be a "fraudulently off-market price promoted by Infantino for his own benefit."

Infantino dropped the sell-off plan on Aug. 1 after a furious backlash by global soccer leaders, including UEFA.

UEFA first threatened to take legal action on Aug. 3 when it warned FIFA against destroying or hiding any "relevant materials" related to the plan.

"Infantino claimed that the plan would 'unleash the commercial potential and opportunity that FIFA has,'" UEFA lawyers told the courts. "In truth, it was a vehicle for Infantino and that small circle to acquire a permanent stake in and otherwise profit from FIFA's most valuable assets to the detriment of FIFA, its members, and other parties within the football family.

"Under the terms Infantino announced, those investors stood to acquire a permanent financial interest in FIFA's commercial arm for $4.2 billion, implying an absurdly low enterprise value of only approximately $20 billion, a figure that was neither the product of an open, competitive auction, nor tested by any independent valuer."

Spokespeople for FIFA and Thrive have been approached for comment.

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See AP's full soccer coverage here

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