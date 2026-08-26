English soccer star Raheem Sterling charged with dangerous driving after highway collision

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 26, 2026 at 8:45 a.m.

 
FILE - Chelsea's Raheem Sterling during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, on Feb. 17, 2024.

FILE - Chelsea's Raheem Sterling during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, on Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)

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EASTLEIGH, England — Former England forward Raheem Sterling has been charged with three offenses including dangerous driving after being involved in a collision on a highway, police said Wednesday.

The charges relate to an incident on May 28 when a Lamborghini was involved in a "single-vehicle collision" on the M3 in southern England, the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement provided to The Associated Press.

The 31-year-old Sterling is accused of dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide — also known as laughing gas — for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a sample for suspected alcohol or substance use, said the police force, which added that no other vehicles were involved in the collision and no injuries were reported.

Sterling is due to appear at a magistrates' court on Sept. 15 for a hearing.

Sterling is currently without a club. He has played for a number of England's top teams — Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal — and was at Dutch club Feyenoord on a short-term deal last season.

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