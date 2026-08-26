Players will be suspended 1 game if they accumulate 3 penalties in certain categories

By Charles Odum, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 26, 2026 at 4:32 p.m.

 
Troy Vincent speaks during a news conference at an NFL football owners meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, in Atlanta.

Troy Vincent speaks during a news conference at an NFL football owners meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

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ATLANTA — NFL players will face a one-game suspension this season if they accumulate three penalties in certain designated categories, the league and the players' union announced Wednesday.

The NFL and the NFLPA said in a statement that they have agreed to place a greater emphasis on five health and safety rules violations: the hip drop tackle; horse collar tackle; launching; hit on a defenseless player; and blindside block.

The goal is to make the game safer by focusing discipline on the infractions most likely to leave players injured.

"There are some player safety fouls that really put the defender and his opponent at really high risk," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.

"We don't like to remove people from the team or the roster," he added. "But we've had to put some measures in place to hold the player to greater accountability for himself and for his opponent."

NFL players voted on the changes at a Board of Player Representatives meeting Tuesday and owners were briefed on the new safety rules violations standards during a meeting Wednesday in Atlanta.

The violations in those categories will carry forward into subsequent seasons but the league and union said all players will start the upcoming season with a clean slate.

Players who commit only one violation will receive 50% of their fine back at the end of the season.

Coaches will also be required to join players in meetings with the NFL to review video of the violations when a player has accumulated two infractions and is on the threshold of a suspension.

Clubs with excessive health and safety rules violations will face increased financial penalties.

Former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, who also played nine seasons in the NFL, will join the group of former players who oversee the on-field discipline appeal hearings.

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See AP's full NFL coverage here

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