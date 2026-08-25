Mourinho says Vinícius Júnior is unfairly targeted but wants him to manage his emotions better

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MADRID — José Mourinho, once known for his fiery personality and frequent touchline outbursts, wants to help Vinícius Júnior control his emotions better.

Mourinho, looking much calmer at the start of his second stint as Real Madrid coach, said Tuesday that he thinks Vinícius is being unfairly targeted, but the star forward can do better when reacting to provocations.

The Brazilian was involved in several incidents with opposing fans and players in the team's opening Spanish league match at Espanyol on Saturday. Madrid hosts Real Sociedad for its second match on Wednesday.

"There is on the field and off the field," Mourinho said. "The reaction to fans and insults, obviously if they are not racist or homophobic insults, but the typical insults by fans, then I think he can control it better. His relationship with the opposing fans, I think he can do better. In the game, when it comes to the fouls and the accumulation of frustration that he feels, that's the responsibility of the referees, or the judges, as I like to call them, in terms of their responsibility to protect the players and the game."

Mourinho said it's harder to help Vinícius when it comes to the in-game incidents, but when it's about his relationship with the opposing fans, then "it's something that we can work on."

Last year, Mourinho was criticized for attacking Vinícius' character after the player accused an opponent of racially insulting him during a Champions League match against Benfica. The coach in charge of Benfica at the time suggested that the Brazil forward incited opposing players with his celebrations after scoring.

"When I was Benfica's coach, I was only interested about Benfica," Mourinho said Tuesday.

The veteran Portuguese coach said it's become obvious the difference in the treatment on the field toward Vinícius and toward other players.

"It's gone into a spiral in which the opponents know what they can do and what they can't do," he said. "If the players can provoke and pressure Vini, either physically or with words, if the yellow card is only shown after 10 fouls, if there can be violence, then it's a type of treatment that I don't like."

Mourinho, returning to Madrid after a stint at the club from 2010 to 2013, said he would likely be quickly sent off if he was in Vinícius' shoes in some of the situations that he faces.

The coach noted, though, that his own behavior has changed significantly over the years and is not as fiery as he once was.

"I'm think I'm calmer," Mourinho said. "And it's not just now, I've been like that over the last few years. I feel calmer, with more control of my emotions."

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