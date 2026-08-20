Jury says The New York Times defamed Alabama basketball player with incorrect story about shooting

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TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An Alabama jury on Thursday awarded $9.25 million in damages after finding that The New York Times defamed a college basketball player by incorrectly reporting that he was at the scene of a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa.

Kai Spears, who played for the University of Alabama men's team, sued the Times in 2023 after it published a report, citing a person familiar with the investigation, that indicated he was a passenger in a car involved in the shooting. The Times reported that the person had spoken "on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters."

Days later, the Times acknowledged its error in an editor's note and corrected the story.

The eight-person jury delivered its verdict after a nine-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. Matt Glover, an attorney for Spears, said he was pleased with the decision and believes "this verdict will improve journalism throughout the country."

The Times was reviewing its legal options after losing in court, spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander said.

"We're disappointed the jury found The Times liable for an honest mistake," Stadtlander said in a statement Thursday. "We thank the jury for its service, but believe the verdict and award of damages are contrary to law and not supported by the evidence."

Three other basketball players from the school were present at the January 2023 shooting, which killed a 23-year-old mother. In the lawsuit, Spears claimed the inaccurate reporting had caused him emotional distress and forever linked him with a murder.

A Times article reporting on the verdict Thursday said the newspaper "had not lost a defamation lawsuit brought in the United States over one of its articles in more than 50 years."