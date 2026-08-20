Carlos Alcaraz is set to return from a wrist injury and defend his US Open title

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 20, 2026 at 11:51 a.m.

 
FILE - Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, March 14, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif.

FILE - Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, March 14, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

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NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz is ready to return from injury to defend his U.S. Open title.

"Here we go," Alcaraz posted on his social media pages Thursday, with one picture showing him in front of the U.S. Open logo.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined since April because of a right wrist injury, forcing him to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz won his second U.S. Open title last year, beating Jannik Sinner in the final. He then won the Australian Open to start this season and the Spaniard is still ranked No. 2 despite his absence.

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See AP's full tennis coverage here

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