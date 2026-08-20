NFL complains about changes by Nielsen to TV ratings measurements

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The NFL is upset about changes made by Nielsen in its methodology for measuring viewership for the upcoming season, calling them "rushed" and saying they will have a negative impact on sports.

Nielsen announced plans this week to change how it measures audiences on television, beginning on Aug. 31, including alterations to how the company measures whether multiple people are watching an event at the same time.

The NFL is coming off one of its most successful seasons ever on television after Nielsen began using its Big Data + Panel methodology for all events last September. The league averaged 18.7 million viewers per game during the 2025 regular season, an increase of 10% from the 2024 season and the largest for a season since 1989.

The Super Bowl had an audience of 124.9 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+, according to Nielsen's Big Data + Panel rating system, falling just short of the record set the previous season.

Paul Ballew, the league's head of data and analytics, said on a conference call Thursday that the league was still trying to understand how the changes will impact ratings this season.

"We don't have enough impact data to fully assess. We're still trying to make a sense of it," Ballew said. "We're still trying to makes sense of some of the logic behind some of the methodological changes. From our initial impact, it looks like a negative for sports. On the other side, co-viewing or partial co-viewing implementation is a positive. So we're going to have to continue to spend some time pulling this apart and making sense of it."

Ballew said the priority for the league is to find the most accurate number for the audience, as well as having a deeper understanding of the demographics of the viewership.

"Media measurement matters a lot to us," he said. "It's adding into the amount of homework we have to take on going into the season to make sense. We do think it's a misstep on Nielsen's part to go do this the way they're doing it. It continues to accelerate our pressure point to continue to pursue ongoing measurement improvement because it's so critically important to us and everybody else in this space."

Nielsen had been working with partners for a while on the changes and nearly implemented them last October but waited until this season instead.

"Nielsen is delivering the most accurate TV measurement ever, especially when it comes to live sports," Nielsen said in a statement. "We have worked closely with clients, sports leagues and industry regulators to constantly enhance our methodologies. That includes the introduction of Big Data + Panel, the expansion of our Out of Home measurement and a pilot test of co-viewing updates, which are all successful examples of collaboration that lead into the enhancements."

Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, said "nothing's changed" with the league's television partners and the possibility of negotiating contracts early.

The NFL's deals with CBS, Fox, NBC and Amazon run through the 2033 season and the contract with ESPN goes for one season beyond that. The league has the option to opt out of those deals after the 2029 season with CBS, Fox, NBC and Amazon and after the 2030 season with ESPN. The NFL gets paid an average of nearly $11 billion annually from those deals.

The league can renegotiate immediately with CBS because of a change of ownership provision that was triggered when Skydance Media bought Paramount. Schroeder said talks are ongoing.

"We're always going to do that. We're going to continue to engage our partners," he said. "So nothing's changed. We're continuing to look at the future and figure out how we can continue to improve it."

The league said there has been high interest from NFL players about participating in the Olympics in 2028 when flag football makes its debut, with the NFL's head of global flag football, Brian Flinn, saying more than 200 players representing more than 25 countries have expressed a desire to possibly play.

Flinn said there will be more details on the process for national federations choosing players at the end of this season.

There will be six men's and six women's teams competing in Los Angeles with three of each already assured spots. The U.S. will be in as the host country, while the Canadian men's and women's teams clinched spots, along with the Italian men and Mexican women at a tournament last week in Germany.

Flinn was encouraged by the competitiveness of that tournament, where the U.S. men lost for the first time in 14 years in a group stage match against American Samoa and also narrowly beat Japan in the quarterfinals. Flinn also said the women's teams from Canada and Great Britain have closed the gap with traditional powers Mexico and the U.S. as the level of play and intensity continues to rise.

"You saw the emotion of the players because they knew what they were playing for," Flinn said. "Certainly the Olympic dream was alive."

The NFL will hold a record nine international games this season, including the first regular-season contests ever in France and Australia and the first game in Mexico since 2022. There will also be games in Spain, Germany and Brazil, along with three in London.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier this summer that the league is interested in playing a regular-season game in Japan for the first time. Schroeder said the process of picking countries is getting harder because there's so much interest.

"There's more and more interest from cities around the world about hosting NFL games," Schroeder said. "In Japan, there's a ton of interest and appreciation and excitement about the popularity there."

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