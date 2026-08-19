Utah Mammoth license plates now available at the DMV

By Cole Bagley, KSL | Posted - Aug. 19, 2026 at 9:03 a.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY – Utah drivers will be able to rep their favorite hockey team as the Utah Mammoth license plates are now available to order through the DMV.

Utah Mammoth license plates

As the very first plates issued since the franchise relocated from Arizona to Utah in 2024, the new plates feature the team's official Mammoth branding and marks following the adoption of the moniker in 2025.

In addition to the initial standard plate fee, a portion of the proceeds from each public sale of the Mammoth plates will benefit the SEG Foundation, which supports a variety of causes across Utah.

"This plate will generate funds for the SEG Foundation to support programs for Utah's youth and community," the official listing on the DMV website states. "This plate generates funds to support these programs and is available to any person who desires to make the required contribution."

"This plate may be personalized with up to six alphanumeric characters. Not available for motorcycles."

Since the plates became available, Mammoth fans have wasted no time putting in their orders.

"First of all, I ordered the Mammoth plate to show my fandom," Utah Mammoth fan Brandon Merrill said. "There's nothing I love more than being in the community and spotting another Mammoth fan as it has united the state in such a fun way!"

"Second, with the proceeds going to support youth hockey, it's a no brainer as we try to build up our programs in Utah."

The new Mammoth plates can be ordered here.

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Utah Hockey ClubSportsMammothBusiness
Cole Bagley

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