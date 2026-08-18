New York Giants are signing running back Najee Harris, AP source says

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 18, 2026 at 10:35 a.m.

 
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) stands for the National Anthem before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sept. 21, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.

FILE - Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) stands for the National Anthem before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sept. 21, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Running back Najee Harris is signing with the New York Giants, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal had not yet been announced. The 28-year-old worked out for the team on Monday.

Harris is coming off tearing his left Achilles tendon on a noncontact play in a game on Sept. 21 while with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Giants coach John Harbaugh said Harris is not 100% healthy and expected it to be a process to get him up and going if signed. As a result, it was not immediately clear how soon Harris would participate in training camp practices.

Harris is not far removed from four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons with Pittsburgh from 2021-24.

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