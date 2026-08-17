Vikings place veteran Jamal Adams on injured reserve, sign CB Bryce Phillips

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 17, 2026 at 10:38 a.m.

 
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jamal Adams (54) hydrates during the team's NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Eagan, Minn.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jamal Adams (54) hydrates during the team's NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings safety/linebacker Jamal Adams was placed on injured reserve Monday, two days after leaving a preseason game on a cart with a right knee injury.

Adams, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is expected to have season-ending surgery.

The 30-year-old Adams was injured in his first game with Minnesota after signing on the eve of the start of training camp.

The Vikings signed cornerback Bryce Phillips to fill Adams' spot on the roster. Phillips originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Kansas City following the 2026 NFL draft. His brother, Clark Phillips III, plays cornerback for Atlanta after starring collegiately at Utah.

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