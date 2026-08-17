Luigi Mangione's state murder trial is postponed after federal guilty plea

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NEW YORK — Luigi Mangione's trial on New York state murder and weapons ​charges over the 2024 killing of a health insurance CEO was postponed on Monday, after the 28-year-old Ivy League graduate pleaded ‌guilty last week to separate federal charges.

In court on Friday, Mangione for the first time ⁠admitted to shooting 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare ​CEO Brian Thompson, a brazen crime ⁠that was condemned by public officials but became emblematic of Americans' ‌frustration with health insurance ‌industry practices.

Mangione's lawyers cited his guilty plea to the federal ⁠stalking charges he faced in urging ⁠New York state Justice Gregory Carro to dismiss the state charges. His lawyers argued that Mangione should not have to be punished for the same conduct twice under New York's law prohibiting double jeopardy.

The state trial had previously been scheduled to begin on Sept. 8. ‌Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the ​state charges.

In a brief written order on Monday, Carro gave prosecutors until Oct. 9 to respond to Mangione's motion. The judge set Mangione's next appearance in state court for Dec. 10, meaning the trial will not go forward next month.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the state charges against Mangione, referred ​to a Friday statement indicating that the office was prepared to litigate the ‌defense motions. Mangione's ‌defense ⁠lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mangione is due to be sentenced in his federal case on Dec. 18. Federal prosecutors said on Friday that they intend to seek a life sentence, the ‌maximum allowable.

In the state ​case, Mangione would face 25 years to ‌life in prison if ⁠convicted of ​second-degree murder.