Joey Logano holds off Chase Briscoe to win NASCAR race at Richmond

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RICHMOND, Va. — Joey Logano continued his surge toward the NASCAR Chase, winning Saturday night at Richmond Raceway with a late-race charge on fresh tires.

The three-time Cup Series champion scored his second victory in the past four races while surging from 17th to ninth in the points standings.

With 24 laps remaining, the Team Penske driver snatched the lead from Christopher Bell, who had pitted 20 laps earlier and was trying to stretch his tires to the finish on Richmond's abrasive surface.

Logano raced to his 39th career victory and third at Richmond. He won by 0.392 seconds over Chase Briscoe, who led a race-high 171 of 400 laps but was unable to catch Logano after losing the lead just before his final pit stop.

Briscoe had a best finish of 11th in nine previous starts at Richmond, one of only three active tracks where he had yet to score a top 10. After qualifying second, he passed pole-sitter Ryan Blaney on the first lap to lead the first lap of his career on the 0.75-mile oval.

Austin Cindric finished third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

In an emotional ceremony Friday morning, Richmond Raceway dedicated the grandstand seats where Denny Hamlin's parents sat for years watching NASCAR races long before their son became a 64-time winner in the Cup Series. Hamlin's father, Dennis, died in a house fire last December.

The track's tribute was among the highlights of a homecoming weekend for Hamlin, who grew up about 20 minutes from the track.

"It's really the time I get to see my brother and sister that still live up here," said Hamlin, who lives in the Charlotte, N.C., area. "I've got lots of high school friends that have their own campsite here. It will be amazing if they don't get arrested."

In an appearance on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast this week, Ty Gibbs lobbied for removing the digital rearview camera that NASCAR implemented four years ago. Gibbs joked that some Cup drivers would be out of the series without the high-tech device that makes blocking easier by anticipating an opponent's move. He's gotten no feedback from NASCAR but hopes a change could be made in the offseason.

"I didn't hear anything on it, but I thought I'd recommend it," GIbbs said. "I just think everybody probably agrees to it, too. I mean, a lot of people do, so I thought I'd say it. I think it could happen. They took windshield wipers off, and we run in the rain still, so I think it could happen."

Richmond Raceway announced its grandstands were full for the second consecutive year, marking the 11th sellout in 24 Cup Series races this season. Many of those tracks have reduced seating capacities in the past 15 years, and Richmond is among the most notable. The track's capacity is roughly half of its 112,000-seat peak in the mid-2000s.

The NASCAR Cup Series will make its annual stop at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a 301-lap race Aug. 23 at the 1.058-mile oval. Ryan Blaney is the defending race winner at the track.

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