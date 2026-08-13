Ty Gibbs will drive M&M's-themed car in memory of Kyle Busch in next month's race at Bristol

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BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ty Gibbs' car will be adorned in the multicolored M&M's paint scheme made famous by former teammate Kyle Busch during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway next month, Busch's widow announced Thursday.

"Bristol was always one of Kyle's favorite tracks," Samantha Busch wrote on X. "He loved racing under the lights, found so much success there, and the iconic M&M'S car holds some of the best memories of his career and our life together."

Busch, 41, died May 21 after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming complications.

Busch and the No. 18 Toyota M&M's car were synonymous when he drove for Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008-22. He moved to Richard Childress Racing in 2023.

Busch won nine Cup Series races and a total of 23 NASCAR races at Bristol.

Ty Gibbs, 23, is coming off his second win of the season at the Cup Series race in Iowa.

He posted pictures of the M&M's car on Instagram and wrote, "Excited for Bristol. Gonna be a cool (one)... So honored to drive this."

Samantha Busch wrote it would be "heartbreaking" to be at Bristol without Kyle. The race is Sept. 19.

"He should be there," she wrote. "But I'm so grateful to be able to tell you that those iconic M&M'S colors will be coming back to Bristol, one last time, on the 54 car. It's a chance to honor him at a place he loved so much, surrounded by our NASCAR family and the fans who loved him too. I know Kyle would want us to be there, to keep showing up, keep racing, and keep carrying his legacy forward."

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