Teen boy among 6 dead including suspect in Michigan shootings; girl survived

By Jacqueline Ganun, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 15, 2026 at 5:58 p.m.

 
A post shows suspect Chad Hickman, who was the suspect in the killing of 5 people found dead on Friday.

A post shows suspect Chad Hickman, who was the suspect in the killing of 5 people found dead on Friday. (The Michigan State Police, Seventh District via AP)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A teenage boy and four adults were killed in Michigan shootings on Friday.
  • The suspect, Chad Hickman, was found dead with a female victim in the woods.
  • A 13-year-old girl survived and is stable; investigation into the incident continues.

DETROIT — A teenage boy and four adults were killed Friday in shootings that prompted a wide search for the fleeing gunman, whose body was ultimately found in a wooded area alongside one of his victims, authorities said. A teenage girl survived and was in stable condition, police said.

Chad Hickman, 39, was found dead after a wide search in Missaukee County, police said. Police released the ages and genders of the victims on Saturday but did not specify whether they were related to each other or the suspect.

Officers responded Friday morning to reports of a shooting at a home about 170 miles northwest of Detroit, where they found the bodies of a 16-year-old boy, a 45-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, and a 13-year-old girl in critical condition, Michigan State Police said.

Authorities say Hickman fled that scene, leading to a large-scale search. Police found the body of a 53-year-old man at a second home, and then a 29-year-old woman, dead alongside Hickman, in the woods. All the victims died of gunshot wounds, police said.

"This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved," Lt. Ashley Miller said in a Friday statement. Miller said Saturday the investigation is ongoing.

Hickman was convicted in 2024 of misdemeanor fourth-degree child abuse, according to court records. He was sentenced to one year in jail. In the same case, the court dismissed felony assault and criminal sexual conduct charges.

Tim Penrose, who lives on the street where the 53-year-old was found dead, said Hickman lived in that home. Penrose said he heard shots but didn't think much of it until police arrived because he lives in a rural area where gunfire is not uncommon. Penrose said Hickman frequently harassed him and his wife, though he didn't provide more details.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she was monitoring the situation. "My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the Missaukee community," she said.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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