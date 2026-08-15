100-year-old skydiving grandma proves age is just a number

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ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville woman celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday by continuing a tradition that began two decades ago: jumping out of an airplane.

Ruby McNally took to the skies at SkyDance SkyDiving in Davis, joined by six family members and friends.

McNally's first jump came on her 80th birthday after her grandson challenged her to try skydiving.

"My grandson challenged me and, jokingly, I said yes, never expecting him to hold me to it," McNally said.

She returned for another jump at 90 and promised she would be back when she turned 100.

Her family said there was little chance of convincing her otherwise.

"At 100, you learn you're not talking her out of anything," daughter Sharon McNally said.

McNally said she doesn't spend much time worrying about the risks.

"If you sit and worry about it, then you're going to talk yourself out of it," she said.

Several of McNally's grandchildren joined her for Thursday's jump. After landing, one granddaughter reflected on the unusual experience.

"There's not that many other people on planet Earth that can say, 'Hey, I'm going skydiving with Grandma that's 100,'" April Bartok said. "I mean, it's pretty special."

McNally said she hopes the younger generations continue the tradition. Her granddaughter suggested they may not need to wait another decade, proposing they make the jump an annual event.

As for whether McNally will return for another milestone birthday, she isn't ruling it out.

Asked whether she would skydive again at 110, McNally replied, "I'm aiming for it."